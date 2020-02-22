Charlotte Awbery Speaks Out After Viral Subway 'Shallow' Video!

Published on Feb 22, 2020

By now I think we’ve all seen the viral video of the woman who was randomly challenged to sing 'Shallow' in a train station and then she proceeded to blow us all away with her voice. Well she is finally speaking out for the first time since nearly breaking the internet.



What’s up? It’s Emile Ennis Jr. here with Clevver News and sometimes the internet brings us all together no matter who we are and where we are from. And that’s exactly what happened this week when we all saw a video of a woman with a stunning voice singing in a subway station.



In case you missed it, here’s what went down. Internet prankster and comedian Kevin Freshwater took to the streets of London to film a "finish the lyrics" challenge.



He ran up to strangers with a microphone in Billy On The Street fashion.





But instead of trivia and throwing dollars at passersby, Kevin sang the first parts of popular songs like Queen's "Don't Stop Me Now" and the "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" theme song.



Only a few of the people he were bold enough to rise up to the challenge, that is, until Kevin approached a commuter with a perfect blowout in a train station who brought the house down.



Kevin started singing Bradley Cooper's part of the Star is Born song “Shallow,” then pointed the microphone toward the woman.



The woman seemed caught off guard at first but ended up slaying Lady Gaga's part without a warm-up.



She started off somewhat timidly.





But then she totally let loose and belted it out, leaving us all SHOOK to our core.





I mean HELLO a star was LITERALLY just born before our eyes, or ears actually. Can you guys believe this voice?



But regardless, the entire internet has rallied behind this voice and was quick to figure out that this woman’s name is Charlotte Awbery.



Over the past few days her Instagram account has grown from 7,000 followers to around 300,000 followers and she even got verified on the platform!



The video of her impromptu cover of "Shallow" has also garnered more than 13 million views on Facebook and 24 million views on Twitter.



And now Charlotte is finally speaking out about her overnight fame.



She posted the video to her IG writing quote, “OMG WOW! I am completely blown away! Thank you all so so much for the response,comments,kind messages and general love from everyone. in the words of @ladygaga I’m “speechless” X @kevinfreshwater”





Funnily enough, the success of this video isn’t only helping Charlotte shoot to fame, but the song “Shallow” has reportedly reentered the Top 40 on iTunes in the United States, landing at the number 30 spot.



So it’s an all around win win. And while we all may have just learned about Charlotte’s impressive pipes, she’s been singing for way longer than just this week.



Obviously.



Fans did some digging and decided to look into Charlotte a little more. And guess what they found? More amazing covers you have to hear to believe.



On Charlotte's Twitter feed, she’s got videos covering songs from power house singers like Ariana Grande and Sia.



Here’s a little of her singing Ari’s song “No Tears Left To Cry.”





And here’s a bit of Charlotte singing “Chandelier” by Sia.





Yes. Like I said, if you don’t stan, I think it’s time you get your ears checked.



And fans are totally freaking out over Charlotte’s talent. They are all replying to Charlotte’s tweets to share their support.



One person wrote quote, “legend coming to save pop”





Another said quote, “queen of pop where's the album?????”





And another said quote, “I absolutely love your voice. I’m glad we all got to hear it.”





And we couldn’t agree more.



We have been blessed with this voice and we just can’t wait for more.



