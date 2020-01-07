Lawrence Wilkerson on Trump's Iran aggression: same neocon lies, new target

Published on Jan 7, 2020

Pushback with Aaron Maté



As millions of Iranians mourn the US murder of Qassem Soleimani, ex-Bush administration official Col. Lawrence Wilkerson discuses the parallels between Bush's war on Iraq and Trump's campaign against Iran; the history of US shunning diplomacy with Tehran; and how an addiction to war drives US foreign policy.



Guest: Col. Lawrence Wilkerson, former chief of staff to Colin Powell. Currently a distinguished professor at the College of William and Mary.



