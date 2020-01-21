Prince Harry SPEAKS OUT On 'Megxit' In Emotional Speech!

Published on Jan 21, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews



Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are done with being royals, and as you can imagine, this has caused quite a stir for the royal family. But Harry says, he had no choice.



Hey guys, I’m Sussan Mourad with Clevver News and “Megxit” has essentially turned the world on its head -- certainly if you follow the royal family like we do. So what’s going on?? Is Harry giving up his title? Does he regret leaving the Royal family? Are he and Meghan still members of the prestigious family?



We’ve got your answers!



Let’s back up a bit to the start of all this royal drama with Meghan and Harry’s initial declaration of independence -- no really, that’s pretty much what is was when they surprised the entire world with this statement on their instagram account, Sussex Royal:



“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.”



They also stated that they will split time between Britain and North America in order to raise their son, Archie, in a calmer setting while still keeping the royal traditions he was born into in tact. And the biggest takeaway from this move, is that Meghan and Harry will no longer be supported by public funds -- meaning they will need to find their own ways to make money independently.



To be fair… they’re doing just fine. Meghan had a lucrative acting career before meeting her husband, and Harry has a sizable inheritance from his late mother, Princess Diana. But the separation of funds was pretty huge.



This also meant that Harry and Meghan won’t keep their official royal titles, which are the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.



Ok so all this reportedly went down without knowledge from anyone else in the royal family, especially the Queen, who swiftly responded in support of her grandson’s move. The palace released their own statement that said:



“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family… It is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life.”



Despite a nice public footing on this whole ordeal, reports were swirling that “Megxit” was causing a deep divide in the royal family. And the media coverage was out of control with everyone giving their two cents on royal family matters.



But all this back and forth got to Harry, who decided to speak out on the matter in person. He did so at a private charity dinner in London.



Now, this story isn’t complete without mentioning Harry’s beloved mother, Princess Diana. Her tragic death left a scar on Harry’s heart that he’s openly talked about throughout his life without her, and so, of course, what happened to her played a role in this huge decision to step aside from the royal life.



Eerily, the media was the reason Princess Diana, too, stepped away from her royal duties in 1993. She gave a speech very similar to Harry’s, announcing her exit.



Much like Harry, Diana said her focus was her two young sons. In an almost identical statement, the Princess said she wanted privacy for Harry and William, while also upholding the royal traditions to which they were born.



She ended her own speech, the very same way Prince Harry did, thanking the public for their support.



So what’s next for Harry and Meghan and their new life as, well… normal people?



Well for starters, Meghan is returning to work! The actress has reportedly signed a voiceover deal with Disney to benefit a wildlife charity, which could be the start of a brand new career for the former duchess.



And though they haven’t made money moves on this yet, Harry and Meghan have taken a very Kardashian-esque approach to their namesake: They’ve trademarked “Sussex Royal” laying the groundwork to profit off their former titles.



Kris Jenner would be proud!



Let’s hear from you now…



What do YOU make of Meghan and Harry’s decision to step aside from their royal life and titles? Was it the right move for their family?



And do you really think the decision will lead to a more peaceful life going forward?

Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.



And hit that subscribe button because Clevver News is all about giving you the latest on this story and more from the royal family.



I’m Sussan Mourad, thanks for watching.





For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/sussan_mourad