What's really at the heart of Saudi Qatar row? Marwa Osman explains the history and agendas at play

Middle East Explained
11,568 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Jun 7, 2017

Excellant deep background briefing by Beirut based political commentator and academic Marwa Osman, interviewed by RT International.

Follow Meex on Twitter at @MidEastExpl

Meex is a portal which shares and also produces original content which aims to demystify countries in the Middle East - a sort of 'first stop' for easy to understand critical information which viewers can digest in a matter of minutes before moving on to more in-depth analysis. The channel is aimed at diplomats, students, journalists, academics and geopolitical experts who need to get up to speed on the basics of a country in the region.

If you want more information contact Meex at Middleeastexplained At Gmail Dot Com

When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to