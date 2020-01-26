Ariana Grande & BOTH Parents Attend 62nd Grammy Awards!

Published on Jan 26, 2020

Ariana Grande was back at the Grammys after two years of absences and tonight was really her night. Ariana Grande showed up and showed out for the 62nd annual Grammy Awards. She came to slay. She looked like someone with five nominations. Ari wore this stunning floor-length puffy silver/grey dress, shiny gloves, and a twist on her classic high pony. And rumor has it that dress is 20 feet in diameter! She was serving up beautiful cloud vibes. And THAT ponytail is everything. It's a bit different from her classic dark extra long pony, this is a blonder flipped out look that sorta reminds me of Hailey Bieber's ponytail from the Met Gala. Fans and celebs alike were also in love with this whole look. But it wasn't just Ariana's look that had us wowed on the red carpet. It was extra special to see Ariana sharing her special night with BOTH of her parents.

If you are a true Arianator, you know that Ariana's parents split up when she was around 9 or 10 years old. And while we all know Ari is super close with her mom Joan Grande, her relationship with her dad Edward Buttera has had its ups and downs. Ari's even mentioned her parents divorce in her song Thank U Next when she sings, "One day I'll walk down the aisle, holding hands with my mama, I'll be thanking my dad, 'cause she grew from the drama." But it seems like Ari and her dad are in a better place now than they've been in the past and it was just so great to see both of her parents there with her to celebrate her big night. And she absolutely slayed her performance while also looking like an absolute queen. And even though she didn't take home any Grammys tonight she's always a winner in our hearts. It's a big enough deal that she was nominated FIVE times. And all awards aside, Ari almost broke the internet over this sweet moment with Billie Eilish.



