NASA 60th: Humans in Space

Published on Sep 28, 2018

It is part of the human spirit to explore. During 60 years, we have selected 350 people as astronauts to lead the way. For nearly two decades, humans have been living and working aboard the International Space Station in low-Earth orbit to enable future missions forward to the Moon and on to Mars while also leading discoveries that improve life on Earth. Congress passed the National Aeronautics and Space Act on July 16, and President Eisenhower signed it into law on July 29, 1958. NASA opened for business on Oct. 1, 1958. Our history tells a story of exploration, innovation and discoveries. That story continues in the next 60 years. Learn more: https://www.nasa.gov/60



This video is available for download from NASA's Image and Video Library: https://images.nasa.gov/details-NHQ_2...