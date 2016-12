Published on Feb 27, 2014

The Paralympic Torch Relay began in the Far Eastern Federal District. The Flame of the Paralympic Games was lit for the first time ever at Cape Dezhneva -- the easternmost point of the continent and the first part of Russia to greet the dawn.



Also on February 26, the lighting of the Paralympic Flame kicked off the Relay in cities of Russia's Far Eastern Federal District: Vladivostok, Yakutsk, Magadan, Anadyr and Khabarovsk.