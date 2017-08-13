Inside Venezuela's Markets: Propaganda vs. Reality

Published on Aug 13, 2017

Abby Martin talks to Venezuelans on the streets of Caracas and investigates the main claim that there's no free press, and that there is no food in the supermarkets.



Using hidden cameras, she takes you through local grocery stores and the underground black market currency exchange, the main source of inflation in the country.



Abby sits down with economist Pasqualina Curzio to learn more about the nature of the black market and chronic shortages of goods. Knowing that world leaders are calling for foreign intervention, Abby finds out if locals agree.