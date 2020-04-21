Offset's Ex Releases Evidence He's Cheating On Cardi B!

Published on Apr 21, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews



#CardiB #Offset #Cardi



We all love a good throwback right? Well, usually yes, but not when it’s your ex’s baby mama coming back into the picture showing screenshots of their scandalous texts from when you were together. Yeah, I didn’t make that up, that’s exactly what Cardi B and Offset are dealing with now.



What’s up? It’s Emile Ennis Jr. here with Clevver News bringing you all the latest news updates you need to know and while Cardi B and Offset might be one of hip hop’s favorite couples, their relationship has not been without its issues.



And now, Offset’s baby mama has leaked text messages that allegedly show him trying to get with her while married to Cardi B.





For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/emileennisjr