Al Jazira v Real Madrid CF - FIFA CLUB WORLD CUP UAE 2017

Published on Dec 13, 2017

Real Madrid secured their place in the final of the FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2017 with a 2-1 victory over Al Jazira, but not without a serious scare.

Having dominated, the European champions found themselves behind at the break thanks to a well-taken Romarinho goal, needing Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale to secure passage in the second half.

