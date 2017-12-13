Al Jazira v Real Madrid CF - FIFA CLUB WORLD CUP UAE 2017

Published on Dec 13, 2017

Real Madrid secured their place in the final of the FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2017 with a 2-1 victory over Al Jazira, but not without a serious scare.



Having dominated, the European champions found themselves behind at the break thanks to a well-taken Romarinho goal, needing Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale to secure passage in the second half.



To watch the matches live please check your local TV listings;

http://fifa.to/uae2017mrls