Published on Oct 31, 2019

Argentina turned around a half-time deficit to earn a crucial 3-1 win over Cameroon. A towering early header from Francois Bere had Cameroon in front until 13 minutes after the interval when a quickfire double gave Argentina the lead, before the South Americans added late insurance for a deserved victory.



