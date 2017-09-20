Anti Social - A Modern Dating Horror Story | Comic Relief Originals

Published on Sep 20, 2017

What would drive someone to reject social media? We took a look at this scary phenomenon...

Starring Luke Kempner, Georgia Maguire, Maria Shehata and Janine Harouni. Written by Daniel Audritt and Kat Butterfield.

Our mission is to drive positive change through the power of entertainment.

© Comic Relief 2017. Registered charity 326568 (England/Wales); SC039730 (Scotland)

