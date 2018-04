Published on Mar 31, 2018

The Israeli military brutally crushed a protest on the Gaza border led by tens of thousands of Palestinians, killing 15 and injuring 1,400. Journalist Max Blumenthal speaks of Israel's suffocating blockade of the strip and the biased media reporting on the "Great Return March."



