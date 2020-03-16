Coronavirus Victory: How China Is Spinning a Propaganda Win

Rating is available when the video has been rented.
Published on Mar 16, 2020
The deadly coronavirus spread from Wuhan, China is now a pandemic. People have die all over the world, because the Chinese Communist Party tried to cover up the disease instead of fight it. Now they're turning what should have been a PR disaster into a propaganda victory, by blaming the US and portraying China as a coronavirus hero. And they're getting the World Health Organization to back it up.