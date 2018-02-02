Main stadium of Russia 2018 receive ‘green’ certification

Published on Feb 2, 2018

Certifying stadiums in accordance with sustainable standards is an important aim for the tournament organisers: building sporting arenas in lie with ‘green standards’ not only reduces their impact on the environment but also, to a great extent, determines usage in the future, including a decrease in the use of water and energy. With just over four months remaining until the start of the tournament, the Luzhniki Stadium has received a final certificate of pass from international green standard BREEAM.

