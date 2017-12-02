Polina Edmunds Spins Between University and Figure Skating at the Olympics | Day Jobs

Published on Dec 2, 2017

Team USA figure skater at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, Polina Edmunds is embracing hard work and a hectic schedule to keep on top of university life and sporting success. Can she manage both realities and earn a spot in the Figure Skating Olympic Qualifiers for PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games?



Discover how behind the glitz and glamour of the Games, many world-class athletes must work around the clock to fund their Olympic dream: http://bit.do/DayJobsENG



Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here: http://bit.ly/1dn6AV5