Video Chat with the Taking Refuge Cast | Taking Refuge Bonus Content

Published on Jun 20, 2020

This new original series follows three refugees on a brave journey to qualify for Tokyo 2021 in the air rifle event. Along the way, they will be coached and mentored by three-time Olympic gold medallist Niccolo Campriani. This week, we introduce you to the Taking Refuge Cast - Enjoy watching this exclusive Interview Khaoula, Madhi, and Niccolo Campriani!



