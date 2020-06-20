Video Chat with the Taking Refuge Cast | Taking Refuge Bonus Content

Olympic
4.6M
310 views
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Jun 20, 2020

This new original series follows three refugees on a brave journey to qualify for Tokyo 2021 in the air rifle event. Along the way, they will be coached and mentored by three-time Olympic gold medallist Niccolo Campriani. This week, we introduce you to the Taking Refuge Cast - Enjoy watching this exclusive Interview Khaoula, Madhi, and Niccolo Campriani!

Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here & hit the bell! 🔔
http://oly.ch/Subscribe

Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to