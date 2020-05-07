Rohullah Nikpai wins first Afghanistan Olympic Medal at Beijing 2008 | Throwback Thursday

Published on May 7, 2020

Afghanistan's Rohullah Nikpai had his Olympic debut at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing. The Teakwondo athlete claimed the Bronze Medal in the 58 kg category right away which was also the first medal ever for Afghanistan at Olympic Games! At the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, Rohullah entered the 68 kg category and claimed another Bronze Medal for his country.



Relive the 3rd place fight from Beijing 2008 against Juan Antonio Ramos from Spain!



