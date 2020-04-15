Coronavirus: China’s Racist Attacks on Black Foreigners

Rating is available when the video has been rented.
Published on Apr 15, 2020
A wave of racism and xenophobia is targeting foreigners in China, in particular the black Africans of Guangzhou, in the Chinese Communist Party's continuing failure to deal with the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic outbreak. Africans have been kicked out of their apartments and onto the streets, their passports taken. Even a McDonald's franchise denied service to blacks. All this despite the fact that just a few weeks ago, the CCP was calling any criticism of the regime racism.