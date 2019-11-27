Tucker Carlson does the unthinkable: Reports on OPCW hoax that almost pushed world to war

Published on Nov 27, 2019

The Duran Quick Take: Episode 385.



The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss Fox News' Tucker Carlson exposing the OPCW chemical weapons hoax report from Douma, Syria, which almost led to a war between the U.S. and Russia. An OPCW investigator and real whistleblower, has claimed that the OPCW’s findings in Douma, Syria misrepresented facts over related to the 2018 chlorine "attack."



The OPCW has been forced to defend its Syria report after the whistleblower leaks managed to gain some mainstream media attention.



#TuckerCarlson #Syria #OPCW #TheDuran



***

The Duran - http://theduran.com

THE DURAN SHOP - Official merchandise - http://drnshop.com

FREE SPEECH:

FOLLOW The Duran on BLANKCHAT: https://blankchat.com/TheDuran

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM: https://t.me/thedurancom



JOIN THE COMMUNITY - DURAN VIDEO: http://duranvideo.com/

BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/theduran/



DONATE: https://paypal.me/theduran/10

SUBSCRIBE STAR: https://subscribestar.com/theduran

PATREON: https://patreon.com/theduran



INSTAGRAM: theduran_com

https://instagram.com/theduran_com



AUDIO PODCASTS:

iTunes:

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/t...

Soundcloud:

https://soundcloud.com/user-901836666



SOCIAL:

Gab: https://gab.ai/TheDuran

Minds: https://minds.com/theduran

Facebook: https://facebook.com/thedurancom

Twitter: https://twitter.com/theduran_com



End Music by Luke Mayernik: https://www.lukemmusic.com