Tucker Carlson does the unthinkable: Reports on OPCW hoax that almost pushed world to war

Published on Nov 27, 2019

The Duran Quick Take: Episode 385.

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss Fox News' Tucker Carlson exposing the OPCW chemical weapons hoax report from Douma, Syria, which almost led to a war between the U.S. and Russia. An OPCW investigator and real whistleblower, has claimed that the OPCW’s findings in Douma, Syria misrepresented facts over related to the 2018 chlorine "attack."

The OPCW has been forced to defend its Syria report after the whistleblower leaks managed to gain some mainstream media attention.

