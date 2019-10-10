RAW: Sen. Gardner won't say if it's appropriate for foreign government to investigate rival

Published on Oct 10, 2019

Colorado's Republican Senator Cory Gardner spoke at a Chamber of Commerce event in downtown Denver on 10/10/19. Before the event, reporters asked him a yes or no question. Is it appropriate to ask a foreign government to investigate a political opponent Pres. Donald Trump has been accused of asking Ukraine to investigate former VP Joe Biden. He said he wouldn't comment before a formal investigation.

After, 9NEWS reporter Anusha Roy asked Gardner about his tweet that said Colorado's new oil and gas law is related to Halliburton layoffs here - despite the layoffs happening in four states. He walked away. This is raw video from both exchanges.





