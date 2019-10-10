RAW: Sen. Gardner won't say if it's appropriate for foreign government to investigate rival

Rating is available when the video has been rented.
Published on Oct 10, 2019
Colorado's Republican Senator Cory Gardner spoke at a Chamber of Commerce event in downtown Denver on 10/10/19. Before the event, reporters asked him a yes or no question. Is it appropriate to ask a foreign government to investigate a political opponent Pres. Donald Trump has been accused of asking Ukraine to investigate former VP Joe Biden. He said he wouldn't comment before a formal investigation. After, 9NEWS reporter Anusha Roy asked Gardner about his tweet that said Colorado's new oil and gas law is related to Halliburton layoffs here - despite the layoffs happening in four states. He walked away. This is raw video from both exchanges.