Angelina Jolie SPEAKS OUT On Why She Left Brad Pitt!

Published on Jun 22, 2020

Four years after Brad Pitt and Angelia Jolie’s very public break up, Angelina is opening up about why they ultimately decided to end their marriage. Alright so we all remember back in 2016 when Angelina filed for divorce from Brad Pitt, and the internet was literally shook. Watch the latest Clevver News Feed: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Egcah...



Subscribe for more Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews



More from Clevver News:

Rumor Patrol: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IaJYu...

YouTuber News: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cyv6r...

Celebrity Lowdown: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GKA34...



For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV



Follow our hosts!

Emile Ennis Jr. @emileennisjr Sussan Mourad @sussan_mourad



#bradpitt #angelinajolie