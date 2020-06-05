Celebrities Attending George Floyd Memorial Service!

Published on Jun 5, 2020

On Thursday, thousands of mourners, including many celebrities, gathered at a Minneapolis chapel to remember George Floyd. This was just one of many services being held in George Floyd’s honor and many people tuned in live to watch the event from home. Watch the latest Clevver News Feed: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l1miO...



#GeorgeFloyd #GeorgeFloydMemorial #BlackLivesMatter



· Help the family of George Floyd here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/georgefloyd

· Fight for Breonna Taylor here: https://justiceforbreonna.org/

· Help the family of Ahmaud Arbery here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/i-run-with...

· Want to help protestors? Donate to one or more community bail funds here: https://secure.actblue.com/donate/bai...

· Visit Movement for Black Lives for additional ways you can help the cause here: https://m4bl.org/

· Want to connect with leaders building grass roots campaigns? Clik here: https://www.untilfreedom.com/

Are you an ally and want to learn more? Here are some anti-racism resources: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1B...