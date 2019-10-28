I was KICKED OUT of The BEST HOTEL in CHINA! 🇨🇳

Living in China
14.6K
92 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Premiered 46 minutes ago

I was KICKED OUT of The BEST HOTEL in CHINA! 🇨🇳
►Part 1 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yjKXx...
✔MERCH - https://teespring.com/stores/living-i...
✔PATREON - https://www.patreon.com/livinginchina...




✔INSTAGRAM - https://www.instagram.com/livingin_ch...
✔FACEBOOK - https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?...

►I Got Kicked Out Of A Bolivian Village! - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rSoFD...
►I was kicked from India's most famous hotel - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4NOgp...
►KICKED OUT OF A TRAMPOLINE PARK! - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A77Dg...
►We got kicked out of Disneyland (& here's WHY) - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qphut...

►SUBSCRIBE -https://www.youtube.com/c/JasonLightf...
►Latest Video Playlist - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=COget...

►i stayed at the BEST RATED HOTEL in my city... (i spent $1000) - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QgBn0...
►Going To The BEST Reviewed Hotel In a DIFFERENT Country! ($1,000/night minimum!) - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nU2dW...
►Staying At The BEST Reviewed Hotel In My City (6 STAR) *THIS WAS IN THE ROOM..* - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FRAWP...
►This $60,000,000 Hotel Room Will BLOW YOUR MIND!! (Full Tour) - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hLOc0...
►I Went to The Best Reviewed Hotel in Eastern Europe (SHOCKING!) - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gqQfj...
►Staying at the BEST REVIEWED HOTEL in my City! (we found this...) - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9mMpV...
►Staying At The BEST Reviewed Hotel In My City (5 STAR) - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lXrgT...

►HOTELS in CHINA BAN FOREIGNERS from STAYING! ❌⛔🚷 China Hotel - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7gRXz...

►I Walked Through a Chinese HOOD (MAFIA AREA) 4K - Chinese Ghetto 🇨🇳 Chinese Mafia - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D2afB...

►China After Midnight - RAW and UNFILTERED - RED LIGHT DISTRICT - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nbVLG...

►China After Midnight - RAW and UNFILTERED - GANGS - TRIADS - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PNQtP...

►CHINA has NO AIR POLLUTION! (I can't believe it) Foreigner in China - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z9PxF...

►You Won't Believe This Is China In 2019! - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nFryu...

►You Must Do THIS in CHINA! 🇨🇳 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tggLm...

►THIS is the BEST Street FOOD in China! Chinese Street Food 🇨🇳 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J4ZX5...

►China After Midnight - RAW and UNFILTERED - NIGHTLIFE - RED LIGHT DISTRICT 🇨🇳 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s8PN6...

►Foreigner Walks Around a Chinese Park - Living in China 🇨🇳 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UrbFX...

►Inside a Chinese HOOD - She SLASHED His TIRES! 🇨🇳 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kXPRG...

►Secret Night Market in a Chinese Hood - Nightlife 🇨🇳 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1xqKP...

►Would You Ride This Chinese Train? 🇨🇳 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7QLmI...

►China After Midnight - RAW and UNFILTERED - NIGHTCLUBS - NIGHTLIFE 🇨🇳 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JXXI2...

►Can Chinese People Cook Japanese Food? 🇨🇳 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EQmqt...

►$30 Budget Chinese Hotel 🇨🇳 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kPkQU...

►I Can't Believe THIS Happened in China! 🇨🇳 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fW4qT...

►I Bought a PORSCHE with YouTube MONEY! 🇨🇳 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NCQCs...
►Inside a Chinese Burger King 🇨🇳 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PoBXO...

kicked out of hotel, kicked out of china, kicked out of chinese hotel, kicked out,kicked out china,china hotel, chinese hotel, india hotel, harald baldr, kicked out of a 5 star hotel, the best hotel in china,kicked out of the best hotel in china,best hotel china,best rated hotel china, i got kicked out of, i got kicked out of bolivian village, bald and bankrupt, bolivia,south america, village, travel, bald

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to