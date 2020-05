Published on May 10, 2020

Egypt has become the world's largest orange exporter, surpassing Spain that was in the lead over the past few years.

Since the beginning of 2020, Egypt's total exports of orange hit 1.3 million tons despite the COVID-19 outbreak. At farms of Maghrabi Agriculture (MAFA), the largest orchard in Egypt, tough measures are taken to ensure the hygienic safety of its products.