FIFA Medical Network: Dr Liesel Geertseema

Published on Nov 4, 2019

Dr Liesel Geertsema is a New Zealand trained Sports Medicine Physician with experience in treating male and female athletes across a wide range of international sports. She is currently based at the Aspetar FIFA Medical Centre of Excellence in Doha, Qatar. Dr Geertsema has been involved in a number of top-level competitions, including the Olympics, Commonwealth Games and FIFA Women’s World Cup. She has a special interest in winter sports, adventure racing and multi-sport.



In this talk Dr Geertsema will discuss sex testing in women’s sport and explain why this is an important issue. She will explain what is meant by the term “on the sex spectrum” and explain the difference between sex and gender. She will also provide her on personal views on this important issue.