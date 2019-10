Published on Oct 14, 2019

Following the first pilot project, which began in Puerto Rico last month, FIFA President, Gianni Infantino, alongside FIFA Legends - including Kaka, Laura Georges, Tim Cahill, Marcel Desailly, Samuel Eto’o and Jose Mourinho – visited schoolchildren in Lebanon this weekend and took part in two interactive sessions to mark the start of the second pilot project for the FIFA Football for Schools programme.