Published on May 22, 2019

Max Blumenthal debunked corporate media myths about Syria's White Helmets, after a regime-change activist challenged him in a Q&A at a showing of his film Killing Gaza. (Max's response begins at 1:53 )



||| The Grayzone |||



Find more reporting at https://thegrayzone.com



Support our original journalism at Patreon: https://patreon.com/grayzone



Twitter: https://twitter.com/grayzoneproject

Facebook: https://facebook.com/thegrayzone

Minds: https://minds.com/thegrayzone