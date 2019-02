Published on Feb 4, 2019

Dorothee Schneider had chosen the perfect track for her Gelding "Showtime FRH" at the Olympic Games 2016 in Rio. At the Individual Dressage they performed to Queen's "The Show Must Go On" and claimed the 6th place, after already winning the team gold medal a few days before.



