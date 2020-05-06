#WorldCupAtHome | Argentina v West Germany, 1986 [HIGHLIGHTS]

FIFATV
8.69M
2,718 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on May 6, 2020

Watch the extended highlights of the 1986 FIFA World Cup™ Final between Argentina v West Germany in Mexico.

Live the #WorldCupAtHome: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...

Follow our #WorldCupAtHome playlist on Spotify to relive some of the best songs from the FIFA World Cup wonder years: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/58B...

#WorldCupAtHome | Brazil v France (Mexico 1986): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IZ6pR...

Relive other iconic #WorldCup matches in full: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...

More from Mexico 1986: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ANYps...

Classic #WorldCup stories: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...

What makes the #WorldCup so great: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...

One to Eleven | The FIFA World Cup Film: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...

Get your football fill from FIFA:
FIFA World Cup on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fifaworldcup
FIFA Women’s World Cup on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fifawomensw...
FIFA World Cup on Twitter: https://twitter.com/FIFAWorldCup
FIFA Women’s World Cup on Twitter: https://twitter.com/FIFAWWC
FIFA World Cup on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/fifaworldcup
FIFA Women’s World Cup on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/fifawomenswo...

When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to