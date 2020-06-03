Keke Palmer Makes Plea For National Guard To March Beside Her!

Published on Jun 3, 2020

#KekePalmer #BlackLivesMatter #PeacefulProtests



Keke Palmer made headlines Tuesday as she delivered a powerful plea to the National Guard during an L.A. protest, asking soldiers to march in solidarity alongside protesters. Now fans and celebrities alike are praising Keke for her courageous act.









· Help the family of George Floyd here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/georgefloyd

· Fight for Breonna Taylor here: https://justiceforbreonna.org/

· Help the family of Ahmaud Arbery here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/i-run-with...

· Want to help protestors? Donate to one or more community bail funds here: https://secure.actblue.com/donate/bai...

· Visit Movement for Black Lives for additional ways you can help the cause here: https://m4bl.org/

· Want to connect with leaders building grassroots campaigns? Click here: https://www.untilfreedom.com/

Are you an ally and want to learn more? Here are some anti-racism resources: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1B...