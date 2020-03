Published on Mar 15, 2020

An Israeli medical expert hailed China's success in controlling COVID-19 as an "inspiring message" for the world.

As the deputy director of Sheba Medical Center, Israel's first hospital to accept COVID-19 patients, he said all the world should learn from China.

Afek mentioned that the Sheba Medical Center has maintained a close relationship with some hospitals in China.

He also said he has been reading the papers published by Chinese scientists and physicians on the epidemic.