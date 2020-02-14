Over The Top Celebrity Valentines Day Surprises!

Published on Feb 14, 2020

Today is Valentine’s Day, which means couples are expressing their love for one another and PDA is basically inescapable. But it’s not just everyone on your newsfeed posting about their love, celebs like to show off on V-day too and in BIG WAYS!



What’s up? It’s Sussan Mourad here with Clevver News and happy Valentine’s Day y’all! We just wanted to be the first to say that we love all of you! Valentine’s Day is about spreading love whether you are single or in a relationship or whatever your status is.



And since today is all about love we wanted to say thank you for watching Clevver, it truly makes us so happy to get to connect with all of you here on YouTube!



And for those of you that are boo’d up, you probably know that Valentine’s gifts are basically staples at this point.



Usually these gifts include things like flowers, chocolate, jewelry, or a cute teddy bear.



You know, just some normal gifts.



But when it comes to celebs, well they go ALL out for Valentine’s Day. Like for real, some of these gifts are so extravagant they are worth more than most of our life’s savings.



So let’s take a look back at some of the most extra celeb V-day gifts.



Starting with, Kanye West! Last year Yeezy went above and beyond for his wife Kim Kardashian. He surprised Kim Kardashian with famous saxophonist, Kenny G for Valentine’s Day in her living room surrounded by individual roses in vases.



Kim took to Twitter to share a video of the moment and wrote quote, “NO BIG DEAL KENNY G IN MY LIVING ROOM!!! Happy Valentines Day”



Kanye arranged for the iconic saxophonist to come and play music for his wife amid a sea of single-stem roses and it was truly a Valentine’s moment I will never forget, though I wasn’t even a part of it.



And we even got a glimpse of smiling Kanye in Kim's footage, which is a Valentine’s Day miracle.



And from one Kar-Jenner to the next, Kim’s sister Kylie has also had her fair share of pretty extravagant Valentine’s Days.



Last year, Kylie’s ex and potentially rekindled boo Travis Scott, surprised her with a tunnel of heart-shaped arches decorated with red roses and candles, which led to a neon pink heart.



The whole set up was extra AF but this wasn’t the first time that Travis has gone over the top with flowers for Kylie.



The year before, Travis decorated Kylie’s entire place with roses and even took the flowers all the way up the stairwell.



But the Kardashian/Jenner family aren’t the only ones that go all out for Valentine’s day.



David Beckham went with jewelry for his wife Victoria Beckham but he clearly had no budget with gifts like most of us do.



He spoiled his wife with a gift fit only for Posh Spice -- an $8 million Bulgari necklace, covered in diamonds and rubies.



$8 million?! Think about all the things you could buy with $8 million… houses, cars, college for your future children and grandchildren.



I guess when you’re a Beckham, $8 million is just chump change and a seriously nice Valentine’s Day gift.



That’s one way to show your love!



But other celebs show their love with vacations.



John Legend, who’s always romantic, has surprised his wife Chrissy Tiegen in big ways on Valentine’s Day over the years.



One time he got them a private jet for an equally private "mystery date" on Valentine's Day.



I mean hello, GOALS!



And the Ace Family’s Austin McBroom surprised Catherine, who was pregnant at the time, with multiple designer bags, a box of her favorite chocolates, AND a beach vacation.



We all know Austin loves a good surprise, and Valentine’s Day is no exception.



But I want to know what you guys think about all of these extravagant Valentine’s Day surprises.



Do you think they are ridiculous or romantic? And what other extravagant celeb Valentine’s Day gifts have you seen?



Let me know down in the comments below and feel free to leave some V-day love down there too!



