The Rothschild Syria Connection - Major Revelations

Loading...
Working...
Latest Blackstone Intel from inside Iraq/Syria. Plus... stunning details about the Rothschild connections to the White House.Crowd funding makes my investigations possible! DONATIONS BY CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD:Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/EndTimesNewsR...PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/EndTimesNewsReportDONATIONS BY CRYPTOCURRENCY:Bitcoin: 1JRJ4Zv6SH67WjYA4FSVQfQVwcsc2rFtiXEthereum: 0xEe6c6dEd9a7608B6Bfdd02f10921f231099b5435Litecoin: LfHK1Cnz6P5wxgQYS4Y2ZCk4m1J6kg4GqhDONATIONS BY CHECK, CASH OR MONEY ORDER:Jake MorphoniosPO Box 1333Kernersville, NC 27285(You are also welcome to send personal letters to me here.) -----------------------------------------------------------------News tips or media inquiries: blackstoneintel@protonmail.com-----------------------------------------------------------------Connect to Jake on Social Media:D Tube: https://d.tube/morphoniosSteemit: https://www.steemit.com/@morphoniosFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/endtimesnews...Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/morphoniosYouTube Backup: https://www.youtube.com/jake333_
Loading playlists...