Google Accused of “Treason” Over China Ops

Google has been accused of treason for working with Chinese universities, researching and developing what’s called “dual use” technology. That’s technology that has both civilian and military use. President Trump has said his administration will look into it.

Meanwhile, Google has warned Hong Kong protest leader Joshua Wong that government backed hackers may be after him.



Hong Kong protesters and riot police clash in a New Town Plaza mall.



The US China Trade War heats up!



Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam has tried to resign, but Beijing won't let her, according to the Financial Times.



Susan Rice accuses of a Chinese diplomat of racist tweets over Xinjiang.



And tensions on the rise between China and Taiwan as Taiwanese president Tsai Ing-wen comes to New York.



That and more on this week's China news headlines!



