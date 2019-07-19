Google Accused of “Treason” Over China Ops

China Uncensored
816K
9,159 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Jul 19, 2019

Google has been accused of treason for working with Chinese universities, researching and developing what’s called “dual use” technology. That’s technology that has both civilian and military use. President Trump has said his administration will look into it.
Meanwhile, Google has warned Hong Kong protest leader Joshua Wong that government backed hackers may be after him.

Hong Kong protesters and riot police clash in a New Town Plaza mall.

The US China Trade War heats up!

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam has tried to resign, but Beijing won't let her, according to the Financial Times.

Susan Rice accuses of a Chinese diplomat of racist tweets over Xinjiang.

And tensions on the rise between China and Taiwan as Taiwanese president Tsai Ing-wen comes to New York.

That and more on this week's China news headlines!

YouTube demonetizes our channels! We need your support!!
https://www.patreon.com/ChinaUncensored

We also accept bitcoin!
http://www.chinauncensored.tv/bitcoin/

Make sure to share this video with your friends!
__
Subscribe for updates:
https://www.youtube.com/ChinaUncensor...

__
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChinaUncensored
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ChinaUncensored
Instagram: http://instagram.com/ChinaUncensored

or check out the China Unscripted Podcast!
http://chinaunscripted.libsyn.com/
__
© All Rights Reserved.

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to