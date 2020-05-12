Kylie Jenner Labeled A 'Psychopath' For This!

Published on May 12, 2020

Kylie Jenner has made her fans feel baffled, terrified, and even 'triggered,' over how she cuts her food! Yes, how she cuts her food has fans up in arms going as far as calling her a literal ‘psychopath’!





But hey it’s 2020, tensions are at an all time high, and clearly an olive oil cake can really do a number on people!



Honestly, we never thought we’d be reporting on it, but the tweets have been flowing in by the thousands, so here we are.





