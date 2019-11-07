The backstory behind Colorado's investigation into priest sex abuse allegations

Published on Nov 7, 2019

A report last month named 43 Catholic priests in Colorado who are accused of sexually abusing kids. Along the way we heard from three main players: the Colorado attorney general, the independent investigator, and the Archbishop. All men. But it was three women who were responsible for launching the investigation.



It was August 2018, and Cynthia Coffman had roughly four months left as the state's attorney general when victims asked her to investigate the Catholic church. Coffman, former Deputy Chief Attorney General Melanie Snyder and former Chief of Staff Leora Joseph decided to pursue it, and did so using private funding.



Coffman sat down with Anusha Roy to tell us how the investigation came together.



