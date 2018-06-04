SWEDEN Wallchart – 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™

FIFATV
2.2M
434 views
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Jun 4, 2018

Want to know all about Sweden ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia? Our team wallchart will give you the historical perspective, the current focus and more to boot! Enjoy.

More World Cup stories: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...

Check out FIFA on YouTube’s most popular videos: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...

Please subscribe to FIFA on YouTube to stay updated on daily releases: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpcT...

Other FIFA Social Media Channels:
www.facebook.com/fifaworldcup
www.instagram.com/fifaworldcup
www.twitter.com/fifacom

  • Category

  • License

    • Standard YouTube License
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to