What does $2,000 mean to you?

Published on Dec 2, 2012

Share Your Story: http://OFA.BO/AGsY8R

For more than 19 months, President Obama campaigned on the idea that if we're going to be successful, every American has to do their part and pay their fair share.

A centerpiece of his platform, and the campaign you built, was that income taxes should not go up on the middle class -- that the responsible way to pay down the deficit, while investing in education, job training, research and science, is to ask the wealthiest Americans to pay a little more.

Right now, President Obama is asking you to think about what $2,000 a year means to you and your family.

