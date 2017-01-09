THE FIFA FAN AWARD 2016 - Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool Supporters

Published on Jan 9, 2017

A truly iconic song helped claim the inaugural FIFA Fan Award, with supporters of German Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund and English Premier League team Liverpool taking the historic first trophy. The award, designed to recognise an outstanding celebratory fan moment or gesture from the calendar year 2016 inclusive, was voted for by FIFA.com users – an award for the fans, decided by the fans.



An expert panel consisting of Zvonimir Boban, Marta, Gabriel Batistuta and Vladimir Petkovic, selected three moments. Then, the fans voting on FIFA.com chose the two sets of supporters as their winners for their pre-match show of unity ahead of their UEFA Europa League tie in April 2016, ahead of ADO Den Haag supporters and Iceland fans.



“You’ll Never Walk Alone”, a song adopted by the Reds’ fans in the early 1960s, has since travelled around the world, transcending language barriers. German giants Borussia Dortmund have adopted the anthem, and their fans joined Liverpool supporters in a chorus of solidarity ahead of their April UEFA Europa League meeting, with the Hillsborough disaster’s 27th anniversary the following day. The moving gesture put sporting rivalry aside for a few minutes.