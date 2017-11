Published on Nov 30, 2017

Fabio Cannavaro will play a key role in the Final Draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup this Friday. To help him prepare he carried out a mini draw, with an added twist - some tough trivia. Watch the video to see how he got on!



