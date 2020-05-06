WorldCupAtHome | USA v Japan (Canada 2015)

Loading...
Fans voted in numbers on Twitter to have their favourite World Cup matches streamed on YouTube. Now, it’s time to enjoy these classic games with fans across the globe.Over 53,000 were in attendance at Vancouver’s BC Place where Carli Lloyd stole the show with a dazzling performance as USA met Japan in the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Canada 2015!Live the #WorldCupAtHome: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uuSd4...Follow our #WorldCupAtHome playlist on Spotify to relive some of the best songs from the FIFA World Cup wonder years: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/58B...#WorldCupAtHome | USA v Germany (Canada 2015): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-M1Jk...Canada 2015 Top 10 goals: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yXwd2...Canada 2015 highlights: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MCG2y...#FIFAWWC Classics: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...France 2019 Official Film: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tA6Fr...The best of #FIFAWWC France 2019: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BI7Lt...USWNT | A Nation's Story: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K6tVo...Get your football fill from FIFA:FIFA World Cup on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fifaworldcup FIFA Women’s World Cup on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fifawomensw... FIFA World Cup on Twitter: https://twitter.com/FIFAWorldCup FIFA Women’s World Cup on Twitter: https://twitter.com/FIFAWWC FIFA World Cup on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/fifaworldcupFIFA Women’s World Cup on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/fifawomenswo...
