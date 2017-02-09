Ice Hockey | Norway vs Denmark | IIHF Women's Final Olympic Qualification

Olympic 1,650,9841M
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Started streaming 1 hour ago

Live on the Olympic YouTube channel: NORWAY vs DENMARK, part of the IIHF Women's Final Olympic Qualification. Don't miss the other games on the Olympic YouTube channel:

09 Feb 2017 - 16:00 GMT: DEN vs SUI https://youtu.be/phJ8ZFSMh1o
09 Feb 2017 - 20:00 GMT: CZE vs NOR https://youtu.be/g8AxIHZdC1s

11 Feb 2017 - 16:00 GMT: SUI vs NOR https://youtu.be/MVp7q5j1TxA

12 Feb 2017 - 16:00 GMT: SUI vs CZE https://youtu.be/INRpYRQoaRs
12 Feb 2017 - 20:00 GMT: NOR vs DEN https://youtu.be/W7NaSsAD9pM

Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here: http://bit.ly/1dn6AV5

  • Category

  • License

    • Standard YouTube License
to add this to Watch Later

Add to