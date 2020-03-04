#Blackpink #LadyGaga #ArianaGrande

BLACKPINK Collabing With Lady Gaga On 'Chromatica' Album?!?

Clevver News
4.64M
2,322 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Mar 4, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews

#Blackpink #LadyGaga #ArianaGrande

The rumor mill is spinning today as fans are convinced that both Blackpink and Ariana Grande are slated to make appearances on Lady Gaga’s new album Chromatica, so let the investigations begin…

What do you get when you combine three of the world’s biggest pop acts onto one record?

I’ll do my best to even put that into words, but we’re bound to get something along the lines of a pure pop artistic masterpiece that’s about to smack our earlobes like a sweet symphony before we know it.

So we all know that Lady Gaga announced the release of her new album Chromatica last week following the debut of the first single and music video from the album “Stupid Love.”


For More Clevver Visit:
Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver
Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver
Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV
Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/sussan_mourad

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to