BLACKPINK Collabing With Lady Gaga On 'Chromatica' Album?!?

Published on Mar 4, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews



#Blackpink #LadyGaga #ArianaGrande



The rumor mill is spinning today as fans are convinced that both Blackpink and Ariana Grande are slated to make appearances on Lady Gaga’s new album Chromatica, so let the investigations begin…



What do you get when you combine three of the world’s biggest pop acts onto one record?



I’ll do my best to even put that into words, but we’re bound to get something along the lines of a pure pop artistic masterpiece that’s about to smack our earlobes like a sweet symphony before we know it.



So we all know that Lady Gaga announced the release of her new album Chromatica last week following the debut of the first single and music video from the album “Stupid Love.”





For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/sussan_mourad