Published on Nov 13, 2019

Yanhe to Songtao expressway is a new expressway in Guizhou province,from Yanhe county to Songtao county.

In fact it is NE section of Guizhou Ring Expressway.

From this video 00:10-00:55 can see 189m high Guantang Bridge 关塘大桥,located in:

N28.345504 E108.571714