Published on Mar 30, 2020

A City of Heroes: Part 1 Closing Off Outbound Channels



Wuhan is at the center of China's war against #COVID19.

In the hard-fought battle, there are those who sounded the alarm amid panic and uncertainty. There are those who raced against death to save lives. There are those who inspired hope and courage despite difficulty and hardships.

Amid an unprecedented lockdown, everyone is striving to contribute his part, with sincerity, bravery, integrity and compassion.

It's a city at the forefront of the epidemic fight, and a city of heroes.

#COVID19 #coronavirus

