#COVID19 #coronavirus #StayStrongChina

A City of Heroes: Part 1 Closing Off Outbound Channels

New China TV
786K
279 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Mar 30, 2020

A City of Heroes: Part 1 Closing Off Outbound Channels

Wuhan is at the center of China's war against #COVID19.
In the hard-fought battle, there are those who sounded the alarm amid panic and uncertainty. There are those who raced against death to save lives. There are those who inspired hope and courage despite difficulty and hardships.
Amid an unprecedented lockdown, everyone is striving to contribute his part, with sincerity, bravery, integrity and compassion.
It's a city at the forefront of the epidemic fight, and a city of heroes.
#COVID19 #coronavirus #StayStrongChina
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TBu7c...

When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to