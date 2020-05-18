All The TEA Spilled During 'PLL' Reunion!

Published on May 18, 2020

It’s been about three years since Pretty Little Liars ended, but the cast just got together for a virtual reunion where they spilled some major tea, revealed set secrets, and proved they are closer than ever.



The cast teamed up with Cast 4 Good and raised a ton of money for Feeding America while also giving PLL fans everything we’ve wanted for the past three years now.



The livestream was moderated by Damian Holbrook, and included the show’s creator, I. Marlene King, Ashley Benson, Lucy Hale, Shay Mitchell, Troian Bellisario, Sasha Pieterse, Janel Parrish, Tyler Blackburn, and Ian Harding.





