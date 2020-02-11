Noah Centineo Reveals He Tried Most DRUGS Before Getting Sober!

Published on Feb 11, 2020

Noah Centineo just opened up about his history with abuse during a very "dark time” and how there wasn’t much he WOULDN’T Try!



Noah Centineo fan you already know that he's been sober for two years.



Back in 2018 he revealed in an Instagram Story that quote, “So here's the thing guys: I'm completely sober. I don't smoke, I don't drink”



He went on to say that quote, “I had been partying quite a bit when I lived in LA. I was having a really good time. When I was turning 21, I was like, damn, I've been partying like crazy since I was 17.... I was like, wow, maybe I should take a break. So I stopped doing all that and I found that a lot of problems I was having in my life, slowly, they didn't go away, they just became way more apparent to me.”



And now he’s sharing more details about his decision to get sober.



In a cover interview for our sister magazine, Harper's Bazaar, Noah opened up about lots of things including his past use, the future of his acting career, and his role as real-life boyfriend to social media star Alexis Ren.



Noah revealed that he has been sober since the day before his 21st birthday. His birthday is May 9th, in case anyone was wondering!



But before then, he said that he would frequently take Molly with his friends and try to quote "get to the bottom of some really deeply philosophical existential questions."



And Noah talked about how it wasn’t just a social thing for him, his past use actually got pretty dark.



He said quote, "There wasn't really much I wouldn't do. I never, ever injected anything, which is good. I smoked a lot of things. I was really upset, man. It was a really dark time in my life."



And that dark time started when he was around 17 years old while he was still trying to make it big as an actor.



And now, we all know that Noah has most certainly made it big, but we’re just happy that he’s in a happier and healthier place than he was in the past.



But even though he’s made it in Hollywood, he's still trying to figure out what his fame will mean for his life in the long-run.



He said quote, “It's more of a blessing than a curse. But ask me again in five years when maybe I'm boxed into it and can't get out. If that's my path, I might have a different answer for you, but at this point in time, I'm trying to enjoy every single moment of it.”



And part of this life he’s enjoying is his new-ish relationship with Alexis Ren.



The two have been together for around 10 months, but Noah just made things Instagram official last month.



It was a cute selfie of the two chilling in a pool, with Alexis licking his cheek.



And the caption was equally adorable, he wrote quote, “My dad says I look like I just finished a fight with @thenotoriousmma and lost. I say, at least one of us in this photo is gorgeous. love you baby”



And in the Harper’s Bazaar interview, Noah actually revealed how he and Alexis met, and no, they didn’t just slide into each other’s DMs.



Noah revealed that he and Alexis met on a hike with mutual friends and discovered they had a lot in common. And now 10 months later, they’ve been happily in love.



Noah said quote, “Yeah, it’s been a minute. It’s the longest relationship I’ve ever been in. She’s very good at monogamy. Actually, I love monogamy too.”



And speaking of monogamy, Noah slammed the fantasy of the one-night stand.



He said quote, “Dude, you ever actually have one? Ninety percent of the time, they’re not good.”



So clearly he’s in it for the long haul with Alexis and these two are completely adorable.



And we all know and love Noah from the rom com series, To All The Boys I've Loved Before, which by the way, the second movie comes out tonight at midnight on Netflix!



We’re SERIOUSLY excited! But Noah may be taking a different route when it comes to the future of his acting career.



He definitely doesn’t want to be stuck in the rom com lane.



Are you as excited as we are for To All The Boys 2 to drop tonight? And do you like when your favorite celebs are open about their past struggles?



