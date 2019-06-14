England v Argentina - FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019™

FIFATV
7.8M
9,680 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Jun 14, 2019

Jodie Taylor’s second-half goal proved the difference as England booked their place in the Round of 16 after a victory against Argentina at the FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019™.

Find out where to watch France 2019 live: fifa.tv/watch2019

More FIFA Women’s World Cup highlights: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...

Women’s World Cup Daily: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...

Follow all the action from France across the FIFA Platforms:
👉 http://www.youtube.com/fifa
👉 https://www.facebook.com/fifawomenswo...
👉 https://twitter.com/FIFAWWC
👉 http://www.instagram.com/fifaworldcup
👉 http://www.fifa.com

When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to