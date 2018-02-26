The Best is Yet to Come: Alex & Maia Shibutani in Sochi 2014 | Music Monday

Published on Feb 26, 2018

The best is still yet to come! Alex Shibutani and Maia Shibutani from the USA had not only chosen Michael Bublé's track for their Figure Skating Ice Dance Short Dance routine - it also seemed to be the slogan for their incredible dance at the Olympic Winter Games in Sochi 2014.



Sochi was the first Olympic Games for the young siblings and they came out 9th in the end, but at the Winter Games in PyeongChang, they took the bronze medal for their country.



